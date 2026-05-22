Heatwave alert: Chandigarh orders summer vacation for all govt-aided, private schools from May 23

Amid continuing heatwave conditions and forecasts of another severe spell from Sunday onwards, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday ordered the closure of all government-aided and private recognised schools in the city from Saturday for summer vacation.

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According to a copy of the order issued by the Directororate of School Education, Chandigarh Administration, all government-aided and private recognised schools in UT Chandigarh will remain closed with effect from May 23 in view of the “intense heat and rising temperatures”, which pose a serious risk to the health, safety and well-being of school-going children.

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The order, issued by Director School Education Nitish Singla, noted that while government schools in Chandigarh had already been closed for summer vacation from May 23, some government-aided and unaided recognised private schools were still continuing physical classes despite the prevailing severe heatwave conditions.

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“Keeping in view academic requirements, schools may continue online classes for students of Classes IX to XII, wherever necessary,” the order stated.

It further clarified that students up to Class VIII will not attend any classes — offline or online — during the vacation period.

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“All concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions,” the order added.

The decision comes even as Chandigarh witnessed temporary relief on Friday after nine consecutive days of punishing heatwave conditions. The city’s maximum temperature dropped sharply by 4.4 degrees Celsius to 39.9°C from Thursday’s scorching 44.2°C. However, the India Meteorological Department has warned that the respite will be brief, with severe heatwave conditions expected to rebuild from Sunday and intensify through next week.

The IMD has already forecast orange alert conditions for Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday to Wednesday, with temperatures likely to climb back to 43-44°C levels.

Despite Friday’s dip in daytime temperature, nights continued to remain unusually warm across the region. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2°C, while Mohali logged 28.8°C overnight, reflecting persistent heat stress conditions in the Tricity.

The city had also experienced a duststorm and gusty winds on Friday morning, but the anticipated rainfall largely bypassed Chandigarh, bringing only a trace of rain.