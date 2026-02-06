DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Heatwaves significantly raise risk of mortality in city: Study

Heatwaves significantly raise risk of mortality in city: Study

Those above 65 face 1.5 times higher risk, say PGI researchers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A pioneering study conducted by researchers from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University has established a clear link between extreme temperature events and increased mortality in Chandigarh, highlighting the growing public health risks posed by heatwaves.

Advertisement

The research, led by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor in the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Panjab University, has identified a critical temperature threshold beyond which the risk of death rises sharply. Titled ‘Extreme temperature events and their relationship with excess all-cause mortality in Chandigarh, India’, the study has been published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Advertisement

The study analysed daily mortality data alongside meteorological records over a six-year period from 2010 to 2015, using an over-dispersed Poisson Generalised Additive Model. The research team, comprising Prachi Chauhan, Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Abhishek Kumar and Dr Suman Mor, found that a maximum temperature of 33.8°C marked a tipping point. Beyond this, all-cause mortality increased significantly, with deaths rising by about 4.1 per cent during heatwave conditions.

Advertisement

Dr Khaiwal said the findings provided a concrete evidence of the impact of extreme heat on human health and identified population groups most at risk. The analysis revealed that people aged over 65 years faced a 1.5 times higher risk of heat-related mortality compared to the general population. While average daily mortality was higher among men than women, the increase in risk during heatwaves was similar for both genders.

Dr Suman Mor, Professor in the Department of Environment Studies at Panjab University, emphasised the urgent need for heat action plans integrated with real-time mortality data. The researchers recommended that interventions be planned at a granular, ward-level scale to identify vulnerability hotspots and protect high-risk groups, particularly the elderly.

Advertisement

The authors noted that unlike earlier theoretical studies, this research was based on actual mortality data, providing robust evidence to inform climate-resilient public health policies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts