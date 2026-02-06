Heatwaves significantly raise risk of mortality in city: Study

A pioneering study conducted by researchers from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University has established a clear link between extreme temperature events and increased mortality in Chandigarh, highlighting the growing public health risks posed by heatwaves.

The research, led by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor in the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Panjab University, has identified a critical temperature threshold beyond which the risk of death rises sharply. Titled ‘Extreme temperature events and their relationship with excess all-cause mortality in Chandigarh, India’, the study has been published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

The study analysed daily mortality data alongside meteorological records over a six-year period from 2010 to 2015, using an over-dispersed Poisson Generalised Additive Model. The research team, comprising Prachi Chauhan, Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Abhishek Kumar and Dr Suman Mor, found that a maximum temperature of 33.8°C marked a tipping point. Beyond this, all-cause mortality increased significantly, with deaths rising by about 4.1 per cent during heatwave conditions.

Dr Khaiwal said the findings provided a concrete evidence of the impact of extreme heat on human health and identified population groups most at risk. The analysis revealed that people aged over 65 years faced a 1.5 times higher risk of heat-related mortality compared to the general population. While average daily mortality was higher among men than women, the increase in risk during heatwaves was similar for both genders.

Dr Suman Mor, Professor in the Department of Environment Studies at Panjab University, emphasised the urgent need for heat action plans integrated with real-time mortality data. The researchers recommended that interventions be planned at a granular, ward-level scale to identify vulnerability hotspots and protect high-risk groups, particularly the elderly.

The authors noted that unlike earlier theoretical studies, this research was based on actual mortality data, providing robust evidence to inform climate-resilient public health policies.