Heavy rain causes chaos in Zirakpur and Derabassi areas

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning flooded the majority of roads in Zirakpur and the Derabassi area, bringing traffic to a near halt. The Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in Zirakpur was transformed into a waterway, with vehicles moving through one-foot-deep water on the road.

In the Dhakoli market area, the rainwater was even deeper, with some road users parking their vehicles on the roadside as the water level rose to a scary level. In Baltana, Sukhna Choe was in full fury, flowing over the bridge throughout the day and snapping access on both sides.

The nearby Baltana police post was submerged in four feet of water, and police personnel had a tough time taking care of documents. Baltana residents have been on edge for the past two to three days as floodgates are being opened from Sukhna Lake to discharge excess water. Many low-lying areas and houses near the rivulet are facing a damage threat.

The Mohali administration directed the drainage department to immediately strengthen the weak point on the embankment in Bhankharpur. The Tiwana embankment on the Ghaggar river has been found intact. Village residents requested strengthening with boulders, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal assured them that the work would be undertaken after the rains.

The DC visited vulnerable points along the Ghaggar river to assess the situation. She met with the sarpanch of Khajur Mandi and directed SDM Derabassi Amit Gupta to ensure the immediate supply of ration and drinking water to residents as required.

The DC informed that the water level in the Ghaggar, which had risen earlier, began receding by evening. The situation continues to be closely monitored by the administration.

A portion of the Nada-Khudda Lahora road along Patiala Ki Rao suffered significant damage due to soil erosion caused by heavy water flow. The sudden surge in water flow posed a serious threat, but immediate intervention ensured the situation was brought under control.

Upon receiving an urgent call from residents of Nayagaon regarding the road damage, DC Komal Mittal directed the drainage department and municipal council to initiate repair work. The edges of the rivulet were fortified, and the patch of rivulet was cleaned and desilted.

MP Malvinder Singh Kang assured that the seasonal rivulet’s course would be properly managed in the near future. Local residents and social workers assisted the administration in initiating repair efforts.

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has set up a 24x7 flood control room to address flood-related complaints. Residents can register their complaints on the mobile number 6239885502.