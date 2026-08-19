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Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain damages roads at two Chandigarh junctions; Administration issues advisory

Heavy rain damages roads at two Chandigarh junctions; Administration issues advisory

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A portion of the Madhya Marg stretch was washed away on Tuesday, causing obstruction to normal traffic movement. Tribune photo
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The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday issued an advisory after heavy rain damaged the road at Sector 9/10 Light Point on the Sector 9 side, asking commuters to drive slowly and remain cautious while crossing the affected stretch. In a separate advisory, the Administration said the slip road at Junction 56 on the Sector 40 side had also been damaged due to heavy rain.

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Commuters have been advised to drive slowly and exercise caution while crossing the stretch. The latest damage comes a day after heavy rain disrupted traffic movement at several points in Chandigarh, with a portion of the road leading from Transport Light Point towards Grain Market Chowk on Madhya Marg damaged on Tuesday.

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According to Chandigarh Traffic Police, a portion of the Madhya Marg stretch was washed away around 6:30 PM yesterday, causing obstruction to normal traffic movement. In view of public safety, traffic coming from Panchkula was diverted from Transport Light Point via the backside of Police Lines.

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The damaged Madhya Marg stretch, however, was only one of several trouble spots reported after the rain. Traffic chaos was witnessed at multiple intersections, with water accumulated on roads forcing vehicles to move slowly and resulting in long queues.

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