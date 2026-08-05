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Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain floods Chandigarh again, exposes drainage gaps

Heavy rain floods Chandigarh again, exposes drainage gaps

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:09 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A tree lies uprooted near the Sector 19-27 traffic light point in Chandigarh on Tuesday, disrupting traffic movement. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Medium to heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday. Showers began around 6 am after Monday evening’s spell and continued intermittently till afternoon. The rain brought relief from hot and humid conditions but once again exposed shortcomings in the city’s storm-water drainage system as several roads and low-lying areas were inundated.

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The city received 16.5 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while the IAF airport observatory recorded 13 mm during the same period. Earlier, the city had received 4 mm rainfall and the airport observatory 29 mm during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

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The fresh spell again led to waterlogging at several low-lying areas, roads, streets, markets, parking lots, rotaries and busy junctions, disrupting traffic during peak school and office hours. School buses and office-goers were caught in long traffic snarls as vehicles crawled through inundated stretches. Reports of trees being uprooted and portions of roads caving in were also received from different parts of the city.

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The recurring flooding highlighted gaps in the drainage, with water accumulating rapidly at several vulnerable locations despite repeated claims of pre-monsoon desilting of road gullies and their maintenance.

Continuous cloud cover and rain brought a sharp fall in temperatures. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3°C, 3.4 degrees lower than the previous day and 2.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dropped by 2.5 degrees to 23.7°C, settling 3 degrees below normal. It was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Punjab and Haryana, according to the IMD bulletin. Relative humidity ranged between 74% and 93%.

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The IMD has forecast another wet spell, retaining a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday with fairly widespread rainfall and heavy rain at isolated places.

Rainfall activity is expected to reduce to scattered showers on Friday and Saturday and weaken further to isolated showers from Sunday onwards. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32°C and 33°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24°C over the next five days.

Despite the latest spell, Chandigarh’s monsoon remained below normal. The city recorded 383.2 mm of seasonal rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday, representing a 19% deficit. Following the day’s rain, the cumulative seasonal rainfall increased to 399.7 mm till 5.30 pm, though the city continued to remain in rainfall deficit.

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