Heavy rain hits parts of Chandigarh, yellow alert extended till Sunday

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed parts of Chandigarh on Monday afternoon, although several areas remained dry, reflecting the localised nature of the ongoing monsoon activity.

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The spell followed a largely hot and humid start to the day before rain brought temporary relief in parts of the city. Rainfall, however, remained uneven, with some sectors receiving moderate to heavy showers while others recorded little or no precipitation.

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The maximum temperature settled at 35°C, a decline of 2.9 degrees Celsius from Sunday, but it remained 0.6 degree above normal. The minimum temperature rose to 27.8°C, up 3 degrees over the previous night and 1.2 degrees above normal, indicating warmer nights despite the rain. Relative humidity ranged between 71 per cent and 87 per cent during the day.

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The city recorded 9.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while no rainfall was recorded during the preceding 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. Seasonal rainfall since June 1 increased to 62.4 mm, though it continued to remain 72.6 per cent below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the yellow alert till Sunday, except Friday, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

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According to the latest forecast, rainfall activity is expected to intensify from Tuesday to Thursday, when light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy spells is likely over Chandigarh. While Friday carries no weather warning, the yellow alert has been reinstated for Saturday and Sunday, indicating another spell of heavy rain at isolated places.

The five-day forecast suggests a gradual fall in maximum temperatures from 37°C on Tuesday to around 33°C by Saturday, while minimum temperatures are expected to decline from 27°C to 23°C, keeping weather conditions relatively cooler under persistent cloud cover.

An IMD spokesperson said the city would continue to experience intermittent monsoon activity over the next few days.

“Monsoon conditions are favourable over Chandigarh. Rainfall will occur in spells, with the more active phase expected between Tuesday and Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely during this period, while temperatures are expected to remain close to or below normal because of cloud cover and recurring rain.”