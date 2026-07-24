Heavy rain in Chandigarh likely from Monday

After a brief lull in monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another active spell over Chandigarh from the next week, issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain from Monday to Wednesday.

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According to the IMD’s evening media bulletin, no weather warning has been issued for Friday, while there is a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places for Saturday. No alert has been sounded for Sunday. However, rainfall activity is expected to intensify again from Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely till Wednesday.

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Despite cloudy skies and a cool breeze throughout the day, no rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh till the filing of this report. The city had received 2.7 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Thursday. No rain was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

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The maximum temperature rose for the second consecutive day. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 34.7°C, an increase of 0.5 degree over the previous day and 0.9 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also increased marginally by 0.1 degree to 24.8°C, though it remained 2.1 degrees below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 58% and 90%.

The five-day forecast indicates maximum temperatures would remain between 34°C and 36°C and minimum temperatures between 23°C and 25°C.