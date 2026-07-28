DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain inundates Chandigarh, exposes storm-water drainage gaps

Heavy rain inundates Chandigarh, exposes storm-water drainage gaps

Long queues were witnessed at several busy intersections, with motorists negotiating submerged roads at a snail’s pace

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:45 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A waterlogged road in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
Advertisement

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh on Tuesday morning, inundating roads and low-lying areas across the city and once again exposing glaring shortcomings in the Municipal Corporation’s storm-water drainage system. Nearly half an hour of intense downpour was enough to trigger widespread waterlogging, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded on several arterial roads, rotaries, junctions and parking lots.

Advertisement

The rain brought traffic to a crawl as vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper through waterlogged stretches during the peak office timing. Long queues were witnessed at several busy intersections, with motorists negotiating submerged roads at a snail’s pace. Water accumulated in several low-lying residential pockets and market areas, causing inconvenience to office-goers, schoolchildren and other commuters during the morning rush hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation once again raised questions over the civic body’s monsoon preparedness. Despite repeated claims of desilting drains and strengthening the storm-water disposal network ahead of the rainy season, the drainage system proved inadequate at several locations, with rainwater remaining accumulated on roads and streets long after the downpour had ended. At many places, the absence or poor functioning of storm-water outlets resulted in rapid flooding even after a short spell of heavy rain.

Advertisement

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert at 8.47 am, warning residents of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula of heavy rainfall likely over the next two to three hours and advising them to take necessary precautions as intense showers continued over the Tricity region.

The rain also brought down temperatures further. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, a decline of 0.5 degree from the previous night. It was 2.2 degrees below normal, making it the lowest minimum temperature in Haryana and the second lowest in Punjab, after 24.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Pathankot.

The IMD has forecast that the active monsoon phase will continue, with more spells of heavy rain expected over the next two days, keeping the threat of waterlogging and traffic disruptions alive unless the city’s drainage infrastructure is able to cope with the rainfall.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts