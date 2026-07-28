Heavy rain inundates Chandigarh, exposes storm-water drainage gaps

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh on Tuesday morning, inundating roads and low-lying areas across the city and once again exposing glaring shortcomings in the Municipal Corporation’s storm-water drainage system. Nearly half an hour of intense downpour was enough to trigger widespread waterlogging, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded on several arterial roads, rotaries, junctions and parking lots.

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The rain brought traffic to a crawl as vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper through waterlogged stretches during the peak office timing. Long queues were witnessed at several busy intersections, with motorists negotiating submerged roads at a snail’s pace. Water accumulated in several low-lying residential pockets and market areas, causing inconvenience to office-goers, schoolchildren and other commuters during the morning rush hour.

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The situation once again raised questions over the civic body’s monsoon preparedness. Despite repeated claims of desilting drains and strengthening the storm-water disposal network ahead of the rainy season, the drainage system proved inadequate at several locations, with rainwater remaining accumulated on roads and streets long after the downpour had ended. At many places, the absence or poor functioning of storm-water outlets resulted in rapid flooding even after a short spell of heavy rain.

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Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert at 8.47 am, warning residents of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula of heavy rainfall likely over the next two to three hours and advising them to take necessary precautions as intense showers continued over the Tricity region.

The rain also brought down temperatures further. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, a decline of 0.5 degree from the previous night. It was 2.2 degrees below normal, making it the lowest minimum temperature in Haryana and the second lowest in Punjab, after 24.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Pathankot.

The IMD has forecast that the active monsoon phase will continue, with more spells of heavy rain expected over the next two days, keeping the threat of waterlogging and traffic disruptions alive unless the city’s drainage infrastructure is able to cope with the rainfall.