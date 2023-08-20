Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

PTI

Chandigarh, August 20

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said.

The rain spell brought relief to people from the sultry conditions. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana -- Chandigarh's adjoining towns -- were also lashed by rain.

According to the met office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

