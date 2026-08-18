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Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain likely in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula on Tuesday evening; alert sounded

Heavy rain likely in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula on Tuesday evening; alert sounded

This is stated in a weather alert people received on their phones around 5.30 pm on Tuesday

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:28 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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People have a tough time during heavy rain at Madhya Marg in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chandigarh, SAS Nagar and Panchkula in the next three hours.

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This was said in a weather alert people received on their phones around 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

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The India Meteorological Department has already forecast heavy rain at isolated places on Tuesday.

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