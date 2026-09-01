Heavy rain spell likely in Chandigarh tricity from Wednesday, yellow alert till Saturday

Chandigarh tricity is set for a spell of rain from Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places from September 2 to 5 and forecasting the rain activity to become fairly widespread on Thursday and Friday.

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The IMD’s five-day forecast for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula indicates partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm/rain activity from September 2 to 5, followed by partly cloudy conditions on September 6. The broader forecast for Chandigarh is for scattered rain on Wednesday, fairly widespread rain on Thursday and Friday, and scattered rain on Saturday.

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The IMD has warned of heavy rain at isolated places in Chandigarh on September 2, 3, 4 and 5, with no warning on September 6 and 7. Punjab has been given the same heavy-rain warning for September 2-5.

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For the tricity, maximum temperatures are forecast at 33°C on September 2, 32°C on September 3, 32°C on September 4, 32°C on September 5 and 33°C on September 6. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 23°C to 24°C.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell 0.8°C to 35°C on Tuesday but remained 1.4°C above normal. The minimum also dipped 0.4°C to 25.6°C, which was 0.3°C below normal.

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Mohali’s maximum temperature remained unchanged at 34.1°C, while its minimum fell 0.2°C to 27.1°C.

Panchkula recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C, up 0.7°C, while its minimum was 25.4°C.

While the tricity did not witness any rain spell, Panchkula recorded 9.5 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. No rain was recorded there between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Chandigarh and Mohali recorded nil rainfall both during the preceding 24-hour period and the daytime observation window.

The IMD recorded light to moderate rain at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab during the preceding 24 hours.

Humidity remains high

Humidity remained relatively high in Chandigarh, with the maximum relative humidity at 86% and minimum at 58%.

Seasonal rainfall deficit persists

Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 609.7 mm as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, with the rainfall 15% below normal. No additional rain was recorded at the Chandigarh observatory between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, leaving the seasonal total unchanged at 609.7 mm.

The upcoming rain spell could, therefore, add to the city’s seasonal rainfall tally, which continues to remain below normal despite the substantial rain received in August.