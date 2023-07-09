Heavy showers leave sports complexes with leaky roofs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

The heavy spell of showers across the city on Saturday countered the claims of the local administration of having world-class sports infrastructure, with the Sector 42 indoor basketball court witnessing leakage of water from its roof.

The complex, which is a mat finish indoor facility for the purpose of allowing cagers to play in any season, remained out of bounds for the players due to wet arena. The rainwater dripping from the roof damaged a particular portion of the court.

Similarly, the Patiala ki Rao shooting range, which is under the Chandigarh Police, witnessed the same situation as water was seen continuously dripping from its pillars. The indoor facility is currently hosting the State Shooting Championship.

“This matter should be looked into with serious concern by the authorities. What is the use of having an indoor facility, if it’s not fit to play during rains? It will be dangerous for the cagers as well for the officials. The same goes for the Chandigarh Police-operated shooting range. Shooters need more concentration before taking their shots, and water spreading across the floor can be a huge distraction from them,” said Atul Singh, a sports enthusiast.