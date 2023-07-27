'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 26

People, especially those who have been residing in the tricity for a long time and have vehicles registered outside the tricity, have slammed the MC move to double the parking charges for outstation vehicles and demand a rollback of the decision.

Mayor defends MC decision Mayor Anup Gupta said, “It is not discrimination. When we go to other states such as Himachal Pradesh or Jammu, do we not pay entry fee? Will Punjab, Haryana or Himachal give domicile status to the residents here? Since Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and Haryana, will they give us land for setting up a waste plant? Moreover, people can get their old vehicles registered in UT.”

Several local residents have also condemned the decision. They said it would hit tourism and encourage parking in non-designated areas.

“I have been teaching in the city for the past many years, but my vehicle was purchased in my native place in Haryana. Why am I being made to feel an outsider? India is one country. How will we feel if Delhi starts charging us double the parking rates?” said a resident of Sector 21, Raghini.

“I have been working in Chandigarh and staying in Mohali for a long time, but my car is registered in Barnala. It is a shock to know that I will have to shell out a hefty amount for parking. It is unfair,” added Maninder Singh. Slamming the decision of the MC House, RK Garg, president of Second Innings Association, a senior citizens body, commented, “It is a wrong and imaginative decision. You cannot discriminate in India. This decision is a blow to tourism sector. There will be vehicle identification issues at parking lot counters, which will lead to fights. People will start parking vehicles at odd places.”

Levy Outside Piccadilly mall First four hours: Rs 100 | After four hours up to eight hours: Rs 140 | After eight hours: Additional Rs 40/hour (All two-wheelers and EVs: Free) | (All rates will be half for vehicles registered in tricity) | (The rates will apply once contract for smart parking lots is given to some agency)

“Already, the Chandigarh police is eager to challan outstation vehicles. Do the authorities not want people from other states come here? This will have political reactions from other states too,” he added.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said, “Do they mean to rob a person who comes from outside? Leep the rates same for all. Also, display big on boards about first 15-minute free parking. Ten minute pick and drop free parking was there in the previous contract also, but was not implemented.”

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the decision should be rolled back without any delay. “Thousands of people from Punjab visit Chandigarh for their official works daily. It will be an unnecessary penalty on all of them. Moreover, it is unprecedented and a retrograde decision to discriminate among people of different states of the country,” said the SAD.