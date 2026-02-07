DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Height gauge installed on Rehod-Barwala road

Barriers installed to effectively prevent the entry of heavy and overloaded vehicles on the stretch

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:28 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
A height gauge installed on Rehod-Barwala road.
To regulate the movement of heavy and overloaded vehicles, a traffic police team led by SI Abhishek has installed a height gauge on the Rehod-Barwala road.

Villagers had earlier informed the police administration that as the road is single-lane frequent movement of heavy and overloaded vehicles often led to traffic congestion. Several accidents have also occurred in the past, posing a serious threat to the safety of commuters and residents.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a team of Surajpur traffic police, with the help of villagers, installed the height barriers to effectively prevent the entry of heavy and overloaded vehicles on the stretch.

The traffic police said strict action will be taken in accordance with the law against any driver of a heavy or overloaded vehicle, who tried to violate the rules by using the route.

The police administration has appealed to the vehicle drivers and transporters to strictly follow traffic regulations and use alternative routes.

