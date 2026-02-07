Height gauge installed on Rehod-Barwala road

To regulate the movement of heavy and overloaded vehicles, a traffic police team led by SI Abhishek has installed a height gauge on the Rehod-Barwala road.

Advertisement

Villagers had earlier informed the police administration that as the road is single-lane frequent movement of heavy and overloaded vehicles often led to traffic congestion. Several accidents have also occurred in the past, posing a serious threat to the safety of commuters and residents.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a team of Surajpur traffic police, with the help of villagers, installed the height barriers to effectively prevent the entry of heavy and overloaded vehicles on the stretch.

Advertisement

The traffic police said strict action will be taken in accordance with the law against any driver of a heavy or overloaded vehicle, who tried to violate the rules by using the route.

The police administration has appealed to the vehicle drivers and transporters to strictly follow traffic regulations and use alternative routes.