Held with banned drugs 4 years ago, Sector 29 resident acquitted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Finding contradictions in the statements of police officers and witnesses, a local court acquitted Sudesh Kumar of Sector 29-B in an NDPS case registered against him four years ago.

As per the prosecution, Sub Inspector Shadi Ram along with constable Data Ram and constable Sunil Kumar arrested the accused on March 22, 2019, from Daria village. The police claimed banned capsules were found in his bag. After completion of the investigation, the challan against the accused was filed in the court.

Charges under Section 22 of the NDPS Act framed against the accused. The Additional Public Prosecutor argued the prosecution proved that the accused was arrested with 150 intoxicated capsules without any valid permit or licence.

Ashish K Gupta, counsel for the accused, argued that the prosecution concocted a false story. He said there were so many discrepancies in the statements of witnesses examined by the prosecution.

He further argued that circumstances and evidence brought on record by the prosecution and accused proved that the prosecution case was full of doubts.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused, saying there were major discrepancies in the evidence.