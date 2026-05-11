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Home / Chandigarh / Helmets distributed to women riders to mark Mother’s Day safety initiative

Helmets distributed to women riders to mark Mother’s Day safety initiative

Initiative undertaken by Rotary Club Panchkula Greens in collaboration with the Chandigarh Traffic Police

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:37 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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Tribune News Service

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Panchkula, May 11

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On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Rotary Club Panchkula Greens, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Traffic Police, organised a special road safety awareness campaign dedicated to the safety and well-being of women drivers.

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As part of the initiative, helmets were distributed among women riders to promote responsible driving habits and encourage the use of protective gear while travelling on roads. The campaign also highlighted the importance of following traffic rules and adopting safe driving practices to reduce road accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Gandhi, president, Rotary Club Panchkula Greens, thanked the Chandigarh Traffic Police for their valuable support and cooperation in making the initiative successful. He further expressed the club’s commitment to collaborate in future road safety and public awareness drives for the benefit of society.

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He also conveyed special thanks to Inspector Parvesh Sharma, Inspector Rohtash, Traffic Marshals Suresh Sharma and Sukhjeet Kaur for their dedicated support and active participation in successfully organising the awareness drive.

He said, “Mothers are the foundation of every family and ensuring their safety on roads is a collective responsibility of society.” He emphasised that safety measures such as wearing helmets could save many precious lives.

“The event reflected the commitment of Rotary Club Panchkula Greens towards community welfare and public safety through meaningful social initiatives,” said Vineet Gandhi.

The initiative received an encouraging response from the public and reinforced the message that every mother deserves to return home safely to her loved ones.

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