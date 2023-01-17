Helpdesk for budding entrepreneurs opened in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 16
Addressing the long-pending issue of city-based startups, the UT Administration today inaugurated angel investor helpdesk at the EDC Building of the IT Park here. The helpdesk will act as a single-window system for young entrepreneurs to get all information related to angel investor.
Inaugurating the helpdesk, Rupesh Kumar, Director, Information Technology, UT, said the angel desk would help in addressing the long-pending issue of funding support and mentorship to entrepreneurs residing in the EDC Building. The desk would help financial support to the budding entrepreneurs by providing them the much-needed funding they need to realise their ideas, and make them marketable.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Startup Day and Innovation Week, the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology, UT, today organised an event for IT startup community and professionals at the EDC Building, IT Park. Among the key highlights of the event was a startup bazaar put up by startup community showcasing their products and unique ideas.
