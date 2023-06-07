Helpline, rapid task force to end waterlogging woes in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 6

Ahead of monsoon, the Municipal Corporation has taken proactive measures to combat waterlogging in the city.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta has instructed officials to identify areas prone to waterlogging in their respective jurisdictions.

A rapid task force has been constituted to address complaints related to waterlogging. A dedicated WhatsApp number, 9696120120, has been issued to assist residents in addressing their concerns.

Complaints received on the number will be forwarded to the Chief Sanitary Inspector. Subsequently, the assistant sanitation inspector of the respective ward will visit the reported location and provide instructions to supervisors and cleaning staff.

Gupta emphasised that the supervisor would continuously monitor the situation until the issue was resolved. If any motor or machinery is required, the Chief Sanitary Inspector will coordinate with the Executive Engineer (XEN) to ensure its availability.