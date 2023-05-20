Heritage cannon goes missing from Punjab Armed Police complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

In a bizarre incident a heritage cannon was stolen from inside the GO Mess building, 82 Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Sector 1.

Inside job We suspect the role of some insider behind the theft of heritage cannon. UT cop

According to the police, Balwinder Singh, Commandant, 82 Battalion, reported that a 3-ft-long heritage cannon, which weighed around 300 kg, was stolen from inside the GO mess building near the main gate.

After the theft came to light, an internal inquiry was conducted by the Punjab Police, which revealed that the theft took place on the night intervening May 5 and 6.

A complaint was then submitted to the UT police following which a case of theft has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Sources said there were no CCTV cameras installed at the spot where the cannon was kept. “We suspect the role of some insider behind the theft,” said a UT police official.