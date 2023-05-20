Heritage cannon goes missing from Punjab Armed Police complex

Chandigarh, May 19
In a bizarre incident a heritage cannon was stolen from inside the GO Mess building, 82 Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Sector 1.
Inside job
We suspect the role of some insider behind the theft of heritage cannon. UT cop
According to the police, Balwinder Singh, Commandant, 82 Battalion, reported that a 3-ft-long heritage cannon, which weighed around 300 kg, was stolen from inside the GO mess building near the main gate.
After the theft came to light, an internal inquiry was conducted by the Punjab Police, which revealed that the theft took place on the night intervening May 5 and 6.
A complaint was then submitted to the UT police following which a case of theft has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.
Sources said there were no CCTV cameras installed at the spot where the cannon was kept. “We suspect the role of some insider behind the theft,” said a UT police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in