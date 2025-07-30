Heritage committee gives nod to flyover on PGI-Sarangpur route

Hassle-free travel from the PGIMER to Sarangpur will soon be a reality with the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) giving the go-ahead to the proposed flyover on the route.

An official said the CHCC gave its approval to the construction of the proposed flyover from the PGIMER to Sarangpur during a meeting recently. The next step on the project would be taken after getting the minutes of meeting, the official added.

The UT Road Safety Committee had recently recommended the construction of a flyover from the PGIMER till the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur.

The committee had identified five high-congestion zones in the UT, and termed the Khuda Lahora road the most critical choking point.

According to the committee, the road leading to Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu witnesses frequent traffic jams caused by pedestrians in the absence of footpaths, school-related parking, encroachments and poor drainage. Auto-rickshaws stopping in the middle of the road to pick up and drop off passengers and vehicles taking a U-turn at sharp cuts further hinder the flow of traffic.

To ease the traffic, the committee proposed certain measures, including the construction of the flyover from the bridge at Khuda Jassu near the PGIMER to the Botanical Garden, creation of footpaths by shifting the school boundary wall, immediate removal of encroachments and widening the existing road to 200 ft for the traffic heading towards Mullanpur.

Initially proposed in 2020, the 1.75-km flyover, encompassing a 1.3-km elevated stretch, was temporarily shelved due to Covid.

The official said various clearances, including environmental, would be obtained before finalising the design and cost of the project. The estimated cost of the elevated road was Rs 90 crore, with a planned width of around 19.1 m and a carriageway width of 17.5 m.

The four-lane elevated road will provide a smooth travel for those commuting to New Chandigarh and Baddi in HP and vice versa.