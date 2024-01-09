Heritage grandeur to fore at High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 8

Amidst the heritage grandeur of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a door to history has swung open as “Le Café & Salle de Lecture” or a reading room was unveiled on the serene terrace of the main building, adding the ingredient of history and legacy to the judicial palette.

As you step in, you realise it is not just a café, but a captivating journey back to the era when the very essence of Chandigarh was taking shape under the visionary gaze of Le Corbusier. The air is infused not just with the aroma of freshly ordered coffee, but also with the spirit of Chandigarh’s formative years. The interiors are a symphony of heritage furniture, each piece echoing the elegance that Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret injected into the city’s design. The lighting fixtures, inspired by the duo’s creative palette, cast a warm glow that transports you back in time.

Those behind the concept The design, concept and text for the café and ‘accent wall’ have been conceived by a team of Chandigarh College of Architecture

Acting CJ Ritu Bahri extended her appreciation through a letter to college principal Dr Sangeeta Bagga Mehta and her team

Collaborative effort includes creative minds of students Vidushi Atrey, Aprajita Khanna, Saksham Sharma, Sehrish Bashir, Pratibha Dash, Lara Mehta, Harshal Aggarwal and Lovnish Kumar

The café, along with an “accent wall’, was unveiled by Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri. HC’s building committee chairman Justice Deepak Sibal and other judges were also present on the occasion.

The “pièce de résistance” in the café is the replica of the courtroom tapestry, gracefully adorning a curved wall. It’s not just a piece of art, but a portal to an era when justice and architectural brilliance walked hand in hand. Miniature furniture models line the room, offering an intimate look into the genius that shaped Chandigarh’s identity.

As you look around, the feeling of the past finding its way into the present engulfs you. The display panels narrate the tale of the HC’s evolution. The narrative of Chandigarh’s legal landscape, in fact, unfolds before your eyes.

Adding a touch of nostalgia, the memorabilia on display includes the 10 franc note featuring Le Corbusier’s image and watermarks from the Capitol Buildings – artifacts that whisper secrets of a time when dreams were etched in blueprints.

“Le Café & Salle de Lecture is an immersive experience, an invitation to wander through Chandigarh’s history. With every glance, you’re not just a visitor, you’re a time-traveler, strolling through the annals of Le Corbusier’s vision, where every corner tells a story, and every cup of coffee is a sip from the past,” says High Court’s Registrar Vigilance-cum-Public Relation Officer Kamaljit Lamba.

The “accent wall” in the judges’ corridor steals the spotlight with its captivating display and lighting system for Le Corbusier tapestries.