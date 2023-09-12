Heritage panel against re-densification of Phase I of UT

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 11

Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has decided against re-densification of city’s Phase I, while affirming that there will be no need for alterations in the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031.

The decisions were taken during the committee’s 21st meeting held on May 10. Its minutes were placed before Justice Vikas Bahl of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today during the hearing of a petition filed in the matter.

Chaired by the Adviser to the UT Administrator, the meeting addressed various agenda items, ultimately shaping the future of the city’s heritage and urban planning. One of the foremost topics of discussion was the implementation of a recent judgment by the Supreme Court of India in a case revolving around the issue of floor-wise sale of residences, among other things.

“As regard to other issues of agenda about the issues of restrictions on share transfer outside family, sanctioning of building plans etc. raised by the Estate Office, UT, it was decided in the meeting that some of these issues involve legal aspects. Hence, the Estate Office, UT, will take decision in the matter after seeking legal opinion,” the minutes read.

The committee also examined recommendations made by another committee chaired by a Member of Parliament concerning the provision of retractable/temporary roofs over open areas in showrooms of Sector 7 and 26 on the Madhya Marg. It was decided that the matter would be further examined in light of existing norms of fire safety, light and ventilation, and the parking provisions.

Another important discussion revolved around the proposal for converting Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 into a multiplex. The committee acknowledged the cinema’s historical significance as the city’s first movie theatre, designed by Maxwell Fry. To preserve this heritage, the committee recommended exploring retrofitting and conservative measures for adaptive reuse, instead of demolishing the existing structure.

An English architect, Fry was one of the four-member team of foreign architects headed by Le Corbusier who designed the capital city of Chandigarh. It was also decided in the meeting that the Kiran cinema’s owner would submit a revised proposal, which would be thoroughly examined by the sub-committee of the CHCC and members of the PAC (U) before being presented again.

Justice Bahl was hearing a petition filed against the Chandigarh Administration through its secretary and other respondents by Sushil Ghai. Advocate Salil Dev Singh Bali appeared for the petitioner. UT was represented by advocate Sukhmani Patwalia.