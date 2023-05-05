Heritage panel member writes to UT Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

A member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the UT Administration has written to Adviser Dharam Pal to apprise him about some heritage furniture being taken out of the PGI without permission.

In his letter to the Adviser, advocate Ajay Jagga stated that he had come to know about certain heritage furniture being taken out of the PGI without permission and there were doubts that this might be scandalous. The items include a sofa and tables.

Jagga said a complaint regarding the matter was made by a senior doctor to the UT police in November last year.

Jagga stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2011 had ordered that no such furniture could be moved, sold, shifted or exported from Chandigarh. “The matter should be taken seriously and examined properly,” said Jagga.

Police sources said the complaint was under investigation by the Sector 11 police. “The complaint has been sent for legal opinion,” said a police official.