Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 24

Heritage sectors (1-30) will not be part of the proposed Metro in the city. M/S RITES Limited, a subsidiary of the Railways, today submitted its final report to the UT Administration on Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to decongest traffic in the tricity.

At a meeting held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, RITES made a presentation on major components of the proposed mobility plan, which included short, medium and long-term plans and proposals, citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan, institutional strengthening, proposed structure of the governing Board for Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), broad-cost estimates and the proposed implementation by various agencies.

An official said the report would be discussed with the UT Administrator and the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana shortly for the final approval.

In an earlier draft report, RITES had proposed two Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) corridors of a total length of 39 km spread across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The meeting was informed that the heritage sectors would not be part of the proposed Metro in the city.

The other suggestions given by RITES include improvement in junctions, pedestrian infrastructure, roads, city bus service, integrated freight complexes, etc. It further suggested the dedicated 210-km cycle track and public bike-sharing system needed to be integrated to encourage people to switch to non- motorised transport (NMT).

The company has also identified six of the busiest bus corridors in the city and suggested that stops on these routes be reduced so as to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. It has also recommended 18 underpasses at major intersections in city, a majority of them on the Madhya Marg, and re-designing of the intersections to improve the traffic flow. RITES further suggested geometric improvements at 12 intersections at Matka Chowk, ISBT-17, Kisan Bhawan, Sector 43B/35C, Press Chowk, Transport Chowk, Junction No. 22, Gurdwara Chowk, Sector 46C/47D, Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh Railway station road and Housing Board Chowk.

To be discussed with CMs, Purohit

