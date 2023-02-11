Heritage should not come in way of city’s growth, says Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Mayor Anup Gupta today said while there was a need to maintain a balance between character and growth, heritage should not come in the way of the city’s growth.

He was speaking at a seminar organised at the four-day architecture expo, ARCHEX, which took off at the Parade Ground in Sector 17 here. The Mayor was participating in the panel discussion soon after inaugurating the expo.

A seminar on topic “Chandigarh: Growth vs Preservation” was organised at the expo. Opening remarks were given by architect Surinder Bahga, followed by a presentation on the Smart City. A panel discussion was attended by Anup Gupta, Mayor; Sumit Kaur, member, Chandigarh Heritage Committee; Namita Singh, practising architect; Sangeeta Bagga, principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture; Vinod Vashisht, convener, Resident Welfare Organisation; and Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, UT.

A presentation on “From Sector to Neighbourhood” was given by architect Shilpa Das. Gupta, while speaking in the panel discussion, said heritage was coming in the way of city’s development.

“I feel proud when I represent Chandigarh in other countries since it has its own character, but I see a lot of growth happening in these countries, which is not happening here,” he said.

Sumit Kaur, member of the Chandigarh Heritage Committee, said: “It is only because of retaining the heritage that Chandigarh is being recognised globally. By maintaining its character, we are making it a liveable city”.