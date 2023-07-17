Hero Asian Champions trophy unveiled; meet from August 3

Chandigarh, July 16
Hockey Chandigarh hosted the unveiling of the Hero Asian Champions trophy, which will be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12. Besides the host team, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the title. Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit attended the function along with sports personalities and officials of the Chandigarh Sports Department.
“I hope that the Hero Asian Champions Trophy will remain in our country. I expect a good game from our team,” said Purohit. The trophy is being taken on a tour across the country.
Karan Gilhotra, president, Hockey Chandigarh, said hosting the trophy was a proud moment for the city. “Such tournaments are of great importance to hockey players which give them the ability to compete against the biggest forces. We are proud that three players from the city are playing in this international event,” said Gilhotra. Hockey Chandigarh senior vice-president Pushvinderjit Singh and general secretary Anil Vohra thanked Purohit.
Hockey Chandigarh awarded its junior men’s team, which won silver medal in the recently concluded 13th Hockey India Junior National Championship. The team bagged the second spot for third consecutive time. The players were awarded Rs 21,000 each. Hockey Madhya Pradesh had won the title by defeating Chandigarh.
Six teams in contest
Hero Asian Champions trophy will be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12. India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan & China will vie for title
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...
Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district
Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una