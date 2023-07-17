Hero Asian Champions trophy unveiled; meet from August 3

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

Hockey Chandigarh hosted the unveiling of the Hero Asian Champions trophy, which will be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12. Besides the host team, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the title. Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit attended the function along with sports personalities and officials of the Chandigarh Sports Department.

“I hope that the Hero Asian Champions Trophy will remain in our country. I expect a good game from our team,” said Purohit. The trophy is being taken on a tour across the country.

Karan Gilhotra, president, Hockey Chandigarh, said hosting the trophy was a proud moment for the city. “Such tournaments are of great importance to hockey players which give them the ability to compete against the biggest forces. We are proud that three players from the city are playing in this international event,” said Gilhotra. Hockey Chandigarh senior vice-president Pushvinderjit Singh and general secretary Anil Vohra thanked Purohit.

Hockey Chandigarh awarded its junior men’s team, which won silver medal in the recently concluded 13th Hockey India Junior National Championship. The team bagged the second spot for third consecutive time. The players were awarded Rs 21,000 each. Hockey Madhya Pradesh had won the title by defeating Chandigarh.

Six teams in contest

