Hero Realty unveils Phase-3 of housing project in Mohali

Hero Realty has announced the launch of Phase-3 of its housing project ‘Hero Homes’ in Mohali’s Sector 88.

Advertisement

The Phase-3 of the project features 172 spacious 4.5 BHK residences located in two towers along with two clubhouses. Prices for the units start at Rs 3.15 crore.

The Phase-3 is built around the theme “Parkside Life”, which captures the essence of harmonious living amidst nature.

Advertisement

Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore stated, “Hero Homes Mohali Phase-3 is more than just a residential offering, it's a thoughtfully crafted ecosystem where nature, wellness, and community living come together.”