Home / Chandigarh / Hero Realty unveils Phase-3 of housing project in Mohali

Hero Realty unveils Phase-3 of housing project in Mohali

The latest phase features 172 spacious 4.5 BHK residences located in two towers
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:21 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Hero Realty has announced the launch of Phase-3 of its housing project ‘Hero Homes’ in Mohali’s Sector 88.

The Phase-3 of the project features 172 spacious 4.5 BHK residences located in two towers along with two clubhouses. Prices for the units start at Rs 3.15 crore.

The Phase-3 is built around the theme “Parkside Life”, which captures the essence of harmonious living amidst nature.

Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore stated, “Hero Homes Mohali Phase-3 is more than just a residential offering, it's a thoughtfully crafted ecosystem where nature, wellness, and community living come together.”

