Heroin, pharma drugs recovered in cordon, search operation in Fatehgarh Sahib district

The district police led by the SSP launched early morning cordon and search operation (CASO) to nab antisocial and drug peddlers in Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Bassi Pathana and Khamanon towns of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

In the wee hours, when residents were asleep, hundreds of police personnel cordoned the hotspot and started searches. The police conducted checking in the slum areas, Deha Colony and outer localities of the towns.

Addressing the media, the SSP said the CASO was a regular affair of the police. He said surprise checking and raids were conducted at hotspots of drug addicts. Fourteen hotspots were identified and checked, the SSP said, while adding that 52 suspects were frisked and 12 persons rounded up on the basis of suspicion.

He said heroin and pharma drugs were recovered and some drug addicts were taken into custody and admitted to de-addiction centre. He said the police was committed to make the district crime and drug free.

SP (D) Rakesh Yadav said the police called upon the public to share information about anti-social elements, drug peddlers and addicts on toll free number. He said informer’s identity would be kept secret.