Heroin seized, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons and seized heroin from their possession. Amit Kumar (18), alias Babu, of Sector 25 was arrested from near Rally Ground with 11.03 gm of heroin. Similarly, Deepak (30), alias Plumber, of Ram Darbar was arrested from Hallo Majra with 10.3 gm of narcotic. TNS

2 in police net for stealing vehicles

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers. One of the suspects, identified as Lovekush (42) of EWS Colony, Dhanas, was arrested from Sector 9 market while riding a stolen scooter. Another suspect, Ankit (19) of Hallo Majra was nabbed near ISBT, Sector 17. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession. TNS

2 PU students hit, 4 booked

Chandigarh: Two Panjab University students were allegedly attacked on the campus. Complainant Kuldeep Panghal alleged Harish Gujjar, Sukhraj Gill, Karan Sheoran, Dilbag and others attacked him and his friend Chiranshu with sticks and rods near the Vice Chancellor’s office. They were admitted to the GMSH-16. A case was registered.

Ananya bags gold in weightlifting

Ananya Seth with her medal.

Mohali: Weightlifter Ananya Seth, a student of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, won gold medal in the ongoing U-17 Kheda Vatan Punjab Dia, at the Phase 9 stadium. She lifted a total of 140kg to claim the gold medal at the district level. TNS

DAV College win PU tournament

Chandigarh: DAV College, Sector 10, won the Panjab University Taekwondo (Men) Tournament with a total score of 29.5 points. GGDSD College, Sector 32, stood second with 25.5 points, and Govind National College, Narangwal (Ludhiana), third with 11.5 points. TNS

J&K beat City in friendly series

Chandigarh: In the last match of three-match friendly series, hosts J&K defeated Chandigarh by 89 runs. Batting first, the hosts scored 238/4 with the help of Afreen (65) & Rudrakshi Chhib (55). The visitors were restricted to 149/9. TNS

Shuttler feted during tourney

Chandigarh: Shuttler Rajeev Sharma from CAG was felicitated during the Open Badminton Tournament. The tournament is organised by the Himachal Sabha. Sharma recently won a gold medal in the 55+ event at the South Korea Open. TNS

LWCC score win in T20 tourney

Chandigarh: Livewire Coaching Centre (LWCC) defeated Jain Cricket Club by 10 runs in T20. LWCC scored 177/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Jain Club lads scored 167 in 20 overs. TNS