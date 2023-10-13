Hi-tech equipment in Chandigarh Fire Dept’s arsenal, more on way

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

To enhance the emergency response preparedness of the Fire & Rescue Services Department, the Municipal Corporation has inducted two hi-tech aerated foam fire tenders in its firefighting vehicle fleet.

Mayor Anup Gupta and Secretary Local Government Nitin Yadav flagged off these tenders at Fire Station, Sector 17, here today in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Gurinder Singh Sodhi, Joint Commissioner-cum-Chief Fire Officer, and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said these vehicles were equipped with foam-making machines, enabling them to tackle ordinary and chemical/oil fires effectively. He said to bolster the fire services across the city, the MC had allocated Rs 11 crore for the purchase of additional fire equipment two years ago.

He said the MC had been continuously strengthening the firefighting and rescue operation mechanism by equipping each fire station with adequate facilities. He said with the deployment of these vehicles, control and prevention of incidents of fire incidents in industrial areas and nearby populated places could be possible.

Gupta said the department had been upgraded with latest hi-tech machinery and equipment by providing three water tenders, 50 suction hose pipes, six inflatable emergency lighting towers, 31 firefighting equipment, 56 breathing apparatus, 24 specialised tools, three electric motor-driven and petrol engine-driven high-pressure breathing air compressors, two firefighting foam tenders and 42 fire safety suits.

Boosting mechanism for firefighting

In two years, the MC procured three water tenders, 50 suction hose pipes, six inflatable emergency lighting towers, 31 firefighting equipment, 56 breathing apparatus, 24 specialised tools, 3 electric and petrol engine high-pressure breathing air compressors, two firefighting foam tenders and 42 fire safety suits.