Hidden camera found in women’s washroom in Chandigarh house; girl, male accomplice arrested

Hidden camera installed in washroom.



PTI

Chandigarh, November 29

A woman and her male accomplice were arrested after a spy camera was found installed in the geyser of a women’s washroom at a rented house here, police said.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday after preliminary investigations, police said. The owner of the rented accommodation had reported the matter to the police.

Police said the device had allegedly been installed by one of the young woman, who had moved to the house a few days ago where four other women too lived on rent. She had installed the device allegedly on the request of her male accomplice who had given it to her, police said.

After another woman living on rent at the accommodation noticed the device, she informed the house owner, who later called the police and a complaint was lodged.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Chandigarh Police DSP Gurmukh Singh said three days ago they received a complaint in the matter from a young woman living on rent in Sector 22 here.

She stated that she works in Chandigarh and had been staying at the house for the past three years. “A few days ago, she noticed that some device had been installed in the washroom’s geyser and suspected that it could be a hidden camera.

“She first spoke to the owner of the house who later reported the matter to the police,” the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

After preliminary inquiry, an FIR was registered in the matter under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 C (voyeurism) and under the provisions of the IT Act.

He said during investigations, police also traced the shop from where the device was purchased.

“It was found that one of the women living at the rented accommodation had fitted it. We arrested her. Her male accomplice, who lives in Sector 20 here, has also been arrested.

“We questioned both in detail. We have sent their mobile phones and the device for forensic examination. The arrested accused woman said her male accomplice asked her to fit the instrument. What was the real purpose behind the whole thing that is still under investigation,” he said.

When asked what kind of device it was, Singh said, “it was kind of a spy camera”. The house owner told reporters that he has given only three rooms on rent. “The girl who has been caught had come to live on rent only four days ago,” he said.


