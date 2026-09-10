Hidden charges, revised quotes: Chandigarh consumer panel orders kitchen firm to refund Rs 1.64 lakh

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Regalo Kitchen, Delhi, to refund Rs 1,64,500 to a city resident for not providing services as promised and increasing the quotation amount with hidden charges after an agreement.

The Commission has also directed the company to pay a consolidated amount of Rs 15,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and harassment and towards litigation costs.

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The complainant, Dheeraj Kumar Garg, in a complaint filed through advocate Rajesh Kumar Sharma, said he came across an advertisement circulated by the company on social media regarding fabrication and installation services for modular kitchens and wardrobes.

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Relying on these claims, he visited the office of the opposite party (OP) and met its representatives, who assured him of transparency and fixed pricing.

After a site visit, he was given quotations for a fixed amount. Believing these quotations to be final and all-inclusive, he transferred an initial amount of Rs 1,64,500 on March 21, 2024, after which design drawings were prepared.

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However, on March 29, 2024, a quotation of Rs 3,37,830 was issued for the wardrobe, including undisclosed visible-side lamination charges, followed by another revised quotation.

He objected, but no response was received, and repeated requests for a resolution or refund were ignored. On April 13, 2024, he cancelled the order and demanded a refund through email, enclosing a cancelled cheque.

Later, on April 20, 2024, in an attempt to mitigate the loss, he agreed to proceed with the revised wardrobe quotation of Rs 2,68,665 and approved the measurements. However, the kitchen quotation was again arbitrarily increased to Rs 2,46,000 despite the prior agreement, and no fabrication or installation work was commenced.

He alleged that due to this, he suffered financial loss, inconvenience and mental harassment because of concealed charges, arbitrary revisions and non-performance.

A legal notice dated July 8, 2025, was served demanding a refund of Rs 1,64,500, but to no avail. He said the act amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the company.

Notice was served on the company, but it did not appear before the Commission despite proper service. It was proceeded against ex parte on May 7, 2026.

After hearing the arguments, the Commission said it was clear from the record that the company initially provided different quotations to induce the complainant to make a hefty advance payment of Rs 1,64,500. Thereafter, the company began issuing revised quotations with hidden charges, which was evident from the documents.

Even when the complainant sought a refund, as no services were rendered by the company as promised, it failed to return the amount. This clearly amounted to deficiency in service on the part of the company, the Commission held.

The company, despite due service of notice, failed to appear before the Commission or file any written statement to controvert the allegations. Such absence and non-response raised a presumption that the company had no valid defence to offer, the Commission said.