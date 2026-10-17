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Home / Chandigarh / High Court allows Fortis Mohali to fell 22 trees for expansion, orders 110 to be planted

High Court allows Fortis Mohali to fell 22 trees for expansion, orders 110 to be planted

Hospital to plant five times the trees cut, geo-tag each sapling and maintain them for 10 years

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:55 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The hospital will assume direct responsibility for the long-term maintenance and survival of the trees proposed to be planted and maintain the trees for at least ten years, including periodic watering and adequate protection through fencing or tree guards. File
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed Fortis Hospital, Mohali, to fell 22 trees to expand its facilities, on the condition that it plants 110 trees and maintains them for ten years.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the order on the basis of an affidavit by Abhijit Singh, Facility In-charge of the hospital. The hospital plans to expand its healthcare infrastructure on 5.028 acres allotted by GMADA, whereupon the hospital proposes to expand its existing healthcare and medical infrastructure.

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The 110 saplings, five times the number to be felled and of the same species, will be planted within the hospital premises at locations shown in a site plan filed with the court.

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The hospital will assume direct responsibility for the long-term maintenance and survival of the trees proposed to be planted and maintain the trees for at least ten years, including periodic watering and adequate protection through fencing or tree guards.

“In view of the specific affidavit/undertaking given by the hospital, we dispose of the present application and permit the applicant Fortis Hospital to cut such number of trees subject to the aforesaid affidavit/undertaking,” the HC ordered.

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In order to ensure effective monitoring, verification and long-term survival of the compensatory plantation, it was directed that each and every sapling will be individually geo-tagged by the hospital, with periodic photographic checks of survival and growth throughout the committed period.

The hospital will track growth and survival of the saplings on its website to ensure transparency, accountability and effective long-term monitoring of the compensatory plantation.

Any breach of the undertaking can invite contempt proceedings.

The Bench said it hoped the institution would ensure that tree cover in the complex is not allowed to diminish over time.

The order comes amid a wider HC clampdown on felling. It has noted that tree cover in Punjab and Haryana is far below national levels and has asked both states to frame a policy to raise it.

Saplings to be planted

Dek: 25

Kiker: 25

Tohat: 50

Beri: 10

Total: 110

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