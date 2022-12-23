Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for affidavit on funds received by board

Chandigarh, December 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for an affidavit of the Secretary, Animal Welfare Board, giving details of the funds received by the board towards performance of statutory obligations, functions and duties.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also called for the statement of account reflecting expenditure of the funds so received and also the programmes initiated by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the fulfilment of the objectives of the relevant Act and the rules framed thereunder. Details were also sought regarding monitoring of infrastructure creation.

Justice Bhardwaj on the previous hearing had appointed 22 local commissioners to see, among other things, the total land/premises utilised for SPCA and infirmaries across Punjab and Haryana. The direction came on a bunch of petitions filed by Mowgliaid Animal Welfare Society and others.

Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench, advocate Anurag Chopra contended on the petitioner-society’s behalf that statement of fact incorporated in the status reports submitted by the state governments was factually incorrect and that the infirmaries were not functional.

“This court finds that it would be expedient to ascertain the statement of fact as reflected in the status reports submitted by Haryana as well Punjab and controverted by the petitioner(s) by sending the local commissioners to different districts across for States of Haryana and Punjab,” Justice Bhardwaj had added.