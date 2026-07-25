High Court directs PU, PGI to explore possibility of starting hospital engineering and architecture course

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, as well as Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University to explore the possibility of commencement of healthcare hospital engineering architecture course in the near future.

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The High Court has passed an order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by 88-year-old Dr JC Mehta of Chandigarh, expert in healthcare engineering and architecture.

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The petition has sought direction seeking the establishment of the National Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Architecture.

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Mehta has been campaigning for this cause since 1981.

Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor in the order says, “We would request the Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, as well as Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University to devote some of their precious time on the issue raised in the present petition along with Satya Pal Jain, ASG, and explore the possibility of commencement of such course in the near future. Satya Pal Jain, ASG, will apprise the court about the outcome of such efforts by the next date of hearing.”

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The court in the order says, “Mehta has appeared in person and emphasises upon the importance of the course to be taught in PGIMER, Chandigarh. He states that the suggested course is of immense importance and the academicians at different levels have recognised its usefulness. He submits that despite all endeavours made, no serious effort is being made to start the course, which is needed in the larger interest of providing medical facilities in the country. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, fairly states that possibility for commencing such course can be explored with the assistance of Panjab University.”

The Bench further says that though notice has been issued to the Panjab University, none appears on its behalf when the matter is taken up today. Let this matter be taken up on August 10.

By then, Shubham Thakur, Advocate, who has earlier appeared for Panjab University, would take necessary instructions from the university with regard to the commencement of desired course in such university with the active collaboration/support of the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Union of India, represented by Satya Pal Jain, ASG, undertakes to extend all possible support in that regard.”

Dr JC Mehta states in the petition that no university in India or Southeast Asia currently offers such programmes. It notes that in the UK, USA and Australia, these subjects are taught as highly interdisciplinary, evidence-based joint degree programmes by leading medical and technical universities. He said that the concept dates back to 1981 and a formal declaration to establish NIHEA was made by the then Union Health Minister at PGIMER's 2006 convocation. Hospital engineering and indoor environmental health are vital to patient care. Indoor air pollution can be substantially higher than outdoor levels, and healthcare workers, who spend the majority of their time indoors, are particularly exposed. Climate change (heat waves and extreme heat stress) further exacerbates these risks. A dedicated course in hospital engineering and environmental health would build the skilled workforce needed to reduce indoor pollution and improve resilience of health facilities.

The petition further contends that hospital engineering, medical architecture and environmental health are indispensable to modern healthcare delivery, since indoor pollution and. climate-related stresses adversely affect patients and healthcare workers alike.