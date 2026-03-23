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Home / Chandigarh / High court ducks gowns for summer, eases dress code till October

High court ducks gowns for summer, eases dress code till October

The direction, issued through a notice dated March 16, makes it clear that the customary black gowns will remain off during the summer period, bringing relief to members of the Bar

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:22 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Photo: Tribune file
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In a seasonal shift from courtroom tradition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dispensed with the wearing of gowns for lawyers from March 17 to October 26, before the onset of warmer months.

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The direction, issued through a notice dated March 16, makes it clear that the customary black gowns will remain off during the summer period, bringing relief to members of the Bar.

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“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the wearing of gowns in this court has been dispensed with for the period from March 17 to October 26,” the notice reads.

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Issued by the Assistant Registrar (Rules) on behalf of the Registrar-General, the order follows the court’s established practice of relaxing dress norms during the hotter months, balancing decorum with practicality.

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