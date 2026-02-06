High Court flags murder near Mohali SSP’s office, inaction in assault case

Expressing serious concern over a daylight shooting outside the office of Mohali SSP and an unexplained six-month inertia in a case involving assault on a court employee, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted the state five days for “appropriate action” in the matter.

At the very onset, the Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda referred to the developments brought to its notice during the previous hearing, including a shootout “in broad daylight outside the office of the SSP, Mohali, in which one person had lost his life”.

The Bench, in its order, also took note of the submission made by the Punjab DGP that “there were two shooters, who have been identified, but they are yet to be arrested”, while allowing the state time to “look into the incident and report”.

The Bench, during the course of resumed hearing, asserted: “The incident is stated to have taken place in broad daylight outside the office of the SSP, Mohali, but till date the shooters have not been arrested, although the arrest of two other persons involved in the crime is stated to have been effected”.

The court added that an unsavoury incident of July 6 last year was also brought to its notice wherein a police officer manhandled and thrashed a chowkidar/court employee on duty on the Mohali District Court premises. The police officer snatched the keys, opened the entry gate lock before entering the court premises. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on July 11, 2025, along with the CCTV footage, but FIR was not registered. Later, the CJM directed FIR registration by passing a judicial order on July 30, 2025. An FIR was registered the next day, but “there appears to have been no action in furtherance thereto even though a period of six months has elapsed”, the Bench observed.

Seeking to allay the court’s concern, Punjab Advocate-General Maninderjit Singh Bedi and senior advocate Puneet Bali sought time to obtain instructions and assured the court that appropriate action would be taken by the next date. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on February 10.