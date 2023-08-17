High Court go-ahead to counselling according to revised process

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed the scheduled counselling for admission to the MD/MS courses in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), in accordance with the revised process and sequencing, as provided in the prospectus. However, the counselling will be subject to the final outcome of the court case.

During hearing in the case, UT Senior Standing Counsel Anil Mehta apprised the High Court about the reasons/justifications that necessitated recent changes in the process and the sequencing of counselling for admission to the MD/MS courses in the GMCH-32. Mehta also apprised the High Court that the recent changes in the process and sequencing of counselling would uphold the principle of merit in a better way.

Though there was no stay on the counselling that was scheduled for 10 am today, yet the GMCH-32 waited for conclusion of the proceedings going in the High Court. The seat allocation process was taken up after 5.30 pm when Mehta informed the authorities that the High Court had allowed the scheduled counselling in accordance with the revised process and sequencing, as provided in the prospectus.

Under the revised process and sequencing of counselling, the only change made in the counselling process is that candidates of the institutional preference (IP) pool will be considered first against the IP pool seats, if the desired branch is available in the pool. Earlier, an IP pool candidate was first considered against UT Chandigarh Pool (UT Pool) seat even though the desired branch was available in IP pool, which resulted in injustice to the other candidates with higher NEET-PG rank.

However, the authorities have repeatedly clarified that there is no change in the eligibility criteria for the IP pool and the UT pool. The candidates of the IP pool, being eligible under the UT pool, will be considered for the UT pool seats also in case their preferred choice is not available in IP pool. The IP pool seats are exclusively for the IP pool candidates and none of the UT pool candidates will be considered against the IP pool seats.

Similarly, the UT pool candidates will be considered against the same pool seats only. They will not be considered for the IP pool seats.

