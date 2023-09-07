High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Acting on a petition filed by the Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed that all banks mentioned in a recovery notice would not take “any steps”.

The recovery notice, dated September 1, demanded Rs 3,37,10,995 as service tax, along with applicable interest, and imposed a penalty of 2,01,071,915 on the MC. The notice also directed the banks involved to restrict any further withdrawals without the consent of the respondent concerned.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Urvashi Dhugga, argued that the recovery notice had adversely impacted the functioning of the Municipal Corporation as it was addressed to 18 banks which the petitioner maintained accounts with. This led to a significant disruption in the petitioner’s operations.

Dhugga further informed the court that the petitioner was prepared to deposit the principal amount of Rs 3,37,10,995 by September 8. She also highlighted that the recovery notice was issued in continuation of ex parte proceedings that took place on March 30, 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the current demand enforcement.

“We are of the considered opinion that such an attachment would cause extreme harassment to the public service utility which is being serviced by the petitioner and therefore, it is directed that all the banks in question which are mentioned in the recovery notice dated September 1 shall not take any steps on the recovery notice. The petitioner will deposit the principal amount by September 8 by 5 pm with the respondents. The said deposit would be subject to the final decision of this writ petition,” the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan asserted.