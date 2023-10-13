High Court holds IAS officer prima facie guilty of violating court orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Forest Department, Vikas Garg, prima facie guilty of violating orders and undertaking before the court.

Acting on a petition filed by Bari Karoran gram panchayat, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also held Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mohali, and Principal Secretary, Local Government, prima facie guilty. “Before fixing a date for pronouncing the order on quantum of sentence, they are given time till the next date of hearing to purge the contempt,” Justice Sangwan asserted, fixing the case for further hearing on November 20. The order’s copy was also directed to be sent to the Punjab Chief Secretary with a direction to file his compliance affidavit by the date fixed.

The case has its genesis in a petition filed by the panchayat in 2013 for the larger interest of inhabitants living in the revenue estate of the village as they were facing great difficulty due to lack of civic amenities affecting their rights. Directions were also sought for quashing two notifications to the extent of imposing unnecessary restrictions on “use of the land so de-notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900”.

The petition was disposed of in May 2014 with five conditions –- It was for the state government to proceed to identify the forest land in terms of the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court based on the revenue record and the test laid therein; the notifications would in substance apply only in case the land in question is forest land in the revenue record; insofar as the petitioner’s land was concerned, the exercise was to be carried out to take a call on “whether what is alleged by the petitioner, i.e., it is not forest land is correct or not; and a reasoned decision be communicated to the petitioner”.

In all orders passed subsequently, an undertaking given by the Advocate-General was recorded that restrictions imposed would not apply to 1,092 acres of land identified as non-forest area. Nine years had lapsed since May 28, 2014, when the order was passed by the writ court. Another seven years lapsed when the orders were passed based on undertaking given by the Advocate-General on the basis of different affidavits filed by the respondents

“On the face of it, the conduct of the respondents despite being given repeated time to comply with the directions, not only amounts to willful disobedience, but also reflects the adamant mind so much so that some of the subsequent communications are contrary to own undertaking given before the court.

“Repeated affidavits filed by all respondents also reflects that they are trying to put the burden on each other instead of adhering to and comply with the directions of the court and many citizens are facing great hardships,” the Bench added.

