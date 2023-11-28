High Court issues show-cause contempt notice to registrar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

The Panjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that a show-cause contempt notice be issued to Panjab University (PU) Registrar Prof Yajvender Pal Verma in connection with the case of the regularisation of a professor’s services. He has been asked to explain why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be initiated against him for willful defiance of its order dated October 18, 2023.

Notably, the court had ordered that the decision taken regarding the absorption or regularisation of Dr (Prof) Sukhwinder Singh’s services in a Syndicate meeting held on July 31, 2011, be put up before the panel for final deliberation within a period of four weeks. And the final decision taken by the Senate was to be placed before the court on or before the next date of hearing, as the court had ordered.

The judge observed that it was “unfathomable” that the issue had been pending since the year 2011. “No plausible reasoning has been put forth by the learned counsel representing the respondent as to why it has taken so long to take necessary steps in that regard,” the court noted.

The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the registrar. The next hearing will be held on December 4.

