High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh on notice on a petition seeking issuance of direction to the local body for effective and expeditious adoption and implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules-2023 in the city.

This, petitioner-advocate Arushi Lamba contended, was for betterment and well-being of the animals and society as a whole, besides being in the interest of justice and good conscience. In her petition placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta, Lamba through counsel Vikram Singh Brar and Vishavjeet S Beniwal submitted that the rules were notified by the Centre on March 10 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Its primary goal was to regulate and streamline the animal birth control programme.

Lamba added the municipal corporation stated it had adopted the rules. But neither an official circular nor a notification was issued in this regard. It was stated in the RTI response that the respondent-MC had hired an NGO to run the birth control programme, but remained silent “on any further information regarding the details of the NGO as well as the details as to what was the status of the programme”.