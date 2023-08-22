High Court notice to self, officer on habeas corpus plea

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 21

In an out-of-the-ordinary order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today put itself and its own judicial officer on notice on a habeas corpus petition alleging that a person was being illegally detained in Model Jail, Burail, as the judgment dismissing his appeal against conviction and sentence in a case of causing hurt had neither been uploaded, nor was its certified copy supplied to him.

‘Illegal’ detention Petitioner alleges he has been illegally detained in Model Jail, Burail, as judgment dismissing his appeal against conviction and sentence in a case of causing hurt has neither been uploaded, nor was its certified copy supplied to him

The notice issued by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal to the Additional Sessions Judge, posted in Chandigarh, the High Court itself, and two other respondents, was accepted by Joint Registrar (Litigation) Bharat Bhushan on their behalf. Justice Grewal also fixed the case for further hearing in August last week.

The petitioner through his counsel Vineet Kumar Jakhar contended that he was in illegal detention and incarceration in Model Jail, Chandigarh. The appeal, in which the judgment was pronounced, was yet to be documented, prepared, signed and supplied to him. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to release the petitioner from the illegal detention forthwith.

Justice Grewal’s Bench was told that the alleged detainee was arrayed as accused in an FIR registered in February 2013 under Section 323, 325, 506 and 34 of the IPC registered at Industrial Area police station.

A Judicial Magistrate First Class sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for a year in September 2016. His appeal was then filed before the additional session judge’s court.

The respondent-judicial officer orally pronounced in the open court that the appeal filed by the alleged detainee was dismissed. Directions were further issued to the police officials to take him in custody. But the quantum of sentences never pronounced by the respondent judicial officer. The case status reflecting the fact that the appeal was dismissed on August 3 was enclosed along with the petition.

Jakhar added a bare perusal of the case status revealed that all the interim orders in the case were uploaded, but the final judgment dated August 3 was yet to be uploaded by the judicial officer. The petitioner since then was incarcerating in Model Jail.