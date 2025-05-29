High Court orders attachment of top officials’ salaries over inaction on Kharar Master Plan

Just about a week after new construction in Kharar was brought to a halt following a 14-year delay in finalising Master Plan, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the attachment of salaries of principal secretaries Rahul Tewari and Tejveer Singh, along with chief town planner Prabhjot Singh Dhillon, after rapping them for “indifferent attitude”

Advertisement

“To the utter dismay of this court, despite the construction activity been stayed throughout the city of Kharar, no further steps have been taken by the respondents towards compliance of the order passed by the writ court. Faced with this indifferent attitude of the respondents, let salaries of the three respondents remain attached till the compliance is made,” Justice Harkesh Manuja asserted.

The court on a previous date of hearing had restrained all fresh construction in the area until a revised master plan was finalised after noting that the last notified plan dated back to May 25, 2010.

Advertisement

The direction to check “haphazard development” in Kharar came on a contempt plea filed by Omega Infra Estates Private Limited through counsel Alankar Narula against the alleged non-compliance of the court’s previous direction dated October 25, 2024. The petitioner was seeking the initiation of proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act and Article 215 of the Constitution after alleging willful disobedience by the authorities.

“The last master plan for Kharar was published on May 25, 2010, and since then haphazard construction activity at large scale is going on in and around the entire area without taking into consideration the providing of basic and necessary amenities to the residents.” Justice Manuja had asserted.

Advertisement

The case has its genesis in high court directions in October last year to the authorities concerned to dispose of the petitioner’s representation concerning finalization of Kharar’s revised master plan. The Bench, at the time hearing, had set eight-week deadline for the purpose. The delay, however, persisted, compelling the petitioner to approach the Court again.

The Bench quoted an earlier order referring to submissions made by the counsel for Kharar Municipal Council. Among other things, he had stated that a notice inviting tenders for consultancy service for formulation for “GIS based Existing Land Use Map-2025 (Part-1) and Property Survey (Part-2) for Kharar” had been floated.

Justice Manuja had added the Bench, however, was now apprised through an affidavit filed by Kharar Municipal Council’s executive office that the “tender process turned futile and another effort would be made now.”