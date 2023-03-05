High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 4

On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the district administration today removed the sarpanches protesting on a road on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border.

The police action, which began at 8 pm, was finished in just over 10 minutes as the police detained protesters and uprooted tents pitched by them to clear the road for vehicular traffic.

The Panchkula police hand over copies of the HC order to protesting sarpanches on Saturday. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

A few hours before, as soon as the police started arriving at the site in large numbers, the protesters started raising slogans against Chief Minister Mahohar Lal Khattar. They said come what may, they would continue to hold their protest against the state government till their demands were met.

What the court said We are forced to pass an order that the respondent authorities shall see to it that the road is cleared of all obstructions by 10 pm…take steps as permissible in law for removal of illegal occupants. —HC Bench

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Kumar reached there with the court order and asked the protesters to leave the site and clear the road as ordered by the High Court. However, the protesters remained adamant and argued with the ACP and refused to leave. The arguments continued for over three hours. As the protesters did not leave the site, the police detained them and took them away in buses.

The protesters did not indulge in any violence.

They had been demanding that the right to recall should be applicable to MPs and MLAs first or sarpanches should also not be removed. They also demanded that all kinds of e-tendering in panchayat work should be cancelled with immediate effect. The authority and budget should be given directly to panchayats, the monthly honorarium of sarpanches should be Rs 25,000 and that of panches Rs 15,000. They were also demanding that sarpanches should be exempted from paying toll tax as they have to visit various villages to meet people for development projects.

Earlier in the day, acting on a petition “highlighting” inconvenience caused to the commuters from Panchkula to Chandigarh because of a dharna on the main connecting road, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the State of Haryana and its functionaries to clear the road of obstructions by 10 pm.

“We are forced to pass an order that the respondent authorities shall see to it that the road is cleared of all blockades and obstructions so that there is no impediment or difficulty in the movement of traffic on any of the roads leading to Chandigarh from Panchkula and vice versa,” the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal asserted.

The Bench, at the same time, left it open to the respondents to take steps as permissible in law for the removal of the illegal occupants, while asserting that the clearance of the road was positively required to come into effect by 10 pm today.

The Bench also called for compliance report on March 6, while making it clear that Panchkula Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police would remain present in the court to offer an explanation in case the orders were not complied with.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Neetu Bajaj and another petitioner through counsel Vishal Garg. The State of Haryana was represented by Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal, while counsel Abhinav Sood appeared for the UT Administration.

The Bench asserted that efforts made by the respondents–administration to amicably resolve the impasse was appreciated. But it could not be permitted for all times to come. Going by the undertaking given by the Haryana Sarpanches Association, it appeared that one side of the road would be blocked at least till March 9 as the Chief Minister would be able to meet them on that date.

The Bench added that the outcome of the meeting between the protesters and the Chief Minister could not be assumed. If the undertaking given by the Haryana Sarpanches Association was accepted, it would virtually be giving a free hand to them to continue blocking one side of the road, which cannot be permitted.