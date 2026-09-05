High Court paves way for establishment of 2 Family Courts in Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has paved the way for the establishment of two Family Courts in Chandigarh.

In a compliance affidavit submitted on behalf of the OSD (Litigation), Punjab and Haryana High Court, before the High Court, it has been informed that at a meeting of the Court Creation Committee held on April 4, 2025, it was decided to set up at least two courts to deal with family matters, along with ancillary staff, in Chandigarh.

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The compliance affidavit has been filed in the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by People Welfare Society, Mohali, through advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh.

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The petitioner has sought a direction to the Chandigarh Administration to take immediate steps to ensure compliance with the Family Courts Act, 1984, and establish a “Family Court” at District Court, Chandigarh, in view of the approval already given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court vide its letter dated October 6, 2017.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the Chandigarh Administration to take immediate steps to convey the necessary sanction for one post of Judicial Officer of the rank of District and Sessions Judge, along with supporting staff with their respective pay scales.

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As per the affidavit, the High Court, vide letter dated October 6, 2017, had conveyed to the Administration its decision to establish one Family Court at Chandigarh and requested it to issue the necessary notification in this regard and convey the necessary sanction for the post of Judicial Officer, along with supporting staff.

Subsequently, around 11 letters were sent on different dates since 2018, requesting the issuance of the necessary notification for setting up one Family Court in UT Chandigarh. However, the matter remained pending with the Chandigarh Administration.

As per the proceedings of the Court Creation Committee held in 2025, it was decided to set up at least two courts to deal with family matters, along with ancillary staff.

The High Court, vide letter dated August 5, 2026, again submitted revised checklists for the creation of two posts of Judicial Officers along with 40 posts of ancillary staff at Chandigarh Sessions Division, UT Chandigarh, after making necessary amendments to the relevant points in the checklists.

The affidavit further says that all necessary compliances required at its end have been made. The Administration is required to issue the necessary notification and convey the sanction for the creation of two posts of Judicial Officers along with 40 posts of ancillary staff for Chandigarh Sessions Division, UT Chandigarh.

Advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh argued that the District Court, Chandigarh, is still awaiting the notification for the creation of a Family Court, while the Chandigarh Administration is still “sleeping over” its “constitutional duties”.

The Family Courts Act was enacted on September 14, 1984, to provide for the establishment of Family Courts with a view to promoting conciliation and securing speedy settlement of disputes relating to marriage and family affairs.

During the last hearing of the PIL, Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directed that the Union of India, through its Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, be impleaded as a respondent in the petition.

The High Court also noted that the grievance raised in the petition — that there is no Family Court in UT Chandigarh — is a serious issue.