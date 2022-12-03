High Court puts PU on notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put Panjab University on notice on a petition alleging wrongful deletion of names from the voter list for the election to the posts of Dean and secretary. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the High Court also issued a notice regarding stay on the petition filed by Prof Keshav Malhotra and other petitioners.

Plea alleging wrongful deletion of voters’ names

“Respondent-Panjab University shall permit the faculty members eligible in terms of regulation 4.1 to be on the electoral list of the university, subject to the final outcome of the present writ petition,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench, the petitioners, through counsel R Kartikeya along with R Akanksha, Ridhi Bansal and Sidhi Bansal, contended that the respondents were now preparing the voter list for various faculties for “the election of dean and secretaries of respective faculties”.

But the names of the university professors continuing beyond 60 years of age were being deleted. Referring to the provisions of the Panjab University Act, Kartikeya submitted university professors, director professors and associate professors or assistant professors of institute/regional centre were ex-officio members of the faculty concerned. They exercised all rights given by the regulations.

He contended that the respondents’ action was directly in conflict with the regulations. Their names could not be deleted. Even though the petitioners were eligible under the regulations, their names had been wrongly deleted.