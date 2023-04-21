High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation on notice on a petition challenging the nomination of nine councillors.

In his petition, Jaspal Singh was seeking directions to declare the notification dated October 18, 2022, as illegal and un-constitutional, alleging it to be against the objects and spirit of Sub-section 3 of Section 4 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to the UT of Chandigarh.

The petitioner, through counsel Mandeep K Sajjan, Samandeep and Suman Kumari, also sought directions to the respondents to produce a complete record pertaining to the procedure, recommendation and total applications received, order of acceptance or rejection of the applications, qualifications and achievements of the respondent-nominated councillors.

The petitioner alleged that no procedure has been adopted by the respondent while nominating the names of the councillors. Even the character verification or police verification had not been done. As such, the action of the respondent was liable to be quashed.

Among other grounds seeking the quashing of the notification of the respondent authorities, it was stated by the petitioner that no reservation policy had been adopted while nominating the councillors, which is also in violation of the provisions of the constitution. Taking up the matter, the Bench of Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ritu Tagore issued notices to the UT Chandigarh, MC of Chandigarh and others for August 3.