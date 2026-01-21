High Court rap for Chandigarh Admn, MC over cattle deaths at gaushala

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has admonished UT authorities for their casual and negligent approach that led to the deaths of around 50 cattle at the gaushala near Raipur Kalan. The court noted that regulatory authorities turned a blind eye, allowed animals to suffer and unchecked violations of laws.

The admonition came as Justice Sanjay Vashisth directed the matter to be treated as a public interest litigation, before issuing notice to the Centre, Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation.

“Chandigarh is a well-known city, known to be inhabited by a maximum number of intellectuals of two States – Punjab and Haryana. Despite that, it appears that the law enforcing agencies/officers, who are responsible to execute the orders against the defaulters, have turned their eyes blind, taking no action to create the atmosphere of discipline,” Justice Vashisth asserted.

The Bench also quoted a news report as saying that the postmortem examination of nine cow carcasses revealed polythene bags and plastic waste in the stomach of at least seven. Preliminary reports indicated this to be the cause of death.

“There is a ban of use of polythene bags in Chandigarh. But despite that, because of casual approach of the concerned regulatory authorities, who are duty bound to take severe action against the violators, polythene bags are being used openly everywhere. The so-called literate people throw vegetable waste and other eatable articles by putting them in the polythene bags, which are consumed by stray animals,” Justice Vashisth asserted

He observed the incident came to public attention following widespread media coverage, reporting that several cow carcasses were found at an incineration plant.

“In the shocking incident, on Wednesday, January 14, around 50 cattle were found dead under mysterious circumstances at the gaushala in Raipur Kalan, which is stated to be run under the control of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. In one of the news reports it is reported that ‘...several carcasses were found mutilated, with eyes, hooves and horns missing’, raising serious suspicion about foul play and illegal trafficking,” the Bench observed.

Justice Vashisth quoted the reports as further saying that the carcass disposal plant at Raipur Kalan, set up at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore and inaugurated on September 12, 2025, had remained non-functional for over a week, despite a five-year annual maintenance contract, causing a dangerous pile-up of carcasses. Media reports also “highlighted pathetic conditions of the cows at the gaushala”.

“Having noticed the facts, this Court finds it appropriate to take cognisance of the matter in exercise of its extra ordinary power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, the Registry of this Court is directed to register this case and assign appropriate number, and list the same before appropriate Bench after placing this order, along with copies of the media reports, before the Chief Justice for orders,” said Justice Vashisth.