High Court restrains finalisation of paid parking tender for Chandigarh’s Sector 26 mandi

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Market Committee and Chandigarh Administration that the tender proceedings regarding parking in Sector 26 grain market shall not be finalised till the next date of hearing.

The Court passed the order on a petition filed by trader Mohit Sood and others of the grain market, Sector 26, Chandigarh, through advocate Arpandeep Narula.

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The petitioners challenged Clause 12 of the fresh e-tender dated August 2, 2026, floated by the Market Committee, Chandigarh, for the operation and management of paid parking in the mandi area.

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The petitioners clarified that they have no objection to properly regulated parking at the 10 specifically designated parking sites identified in the present tender. Their grievance is against the provision which permits parking slips to be issued at the entry points of the entire mandi, even though the tender itself is stated to concern only 10 identified parking locations.

Counsel for the petitioners brought to the notice of the Court an earlier episode concerning the paid-parking arrangement in grain market, Sector 26.

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Under the earlier e-tender dated August 14, 2020, specific sites were identified for operation and management of paid parking. However, according to the record placed before the High Court, the then contractor subsequently started issuing parking slips and collecting charges at the entry gates of the mandi, irrespective of whether a vehicle was actually going to a designated parking site.

The High Court appointed Local Commissioners to inspect the mandi and examine the manner in which the parking arrangement was being operated. The Local Commissioner recorded, amongst other things, that parking tickets were being issued at entry points even in circumstances where vehicles were not actually parked at designated parking areas.

The earlier proceedings ultimately resulted in registration of an FIR dated March 17, 2022, termination of the then contractor’s contract, blacklisting of the contractor and forfeiture of the bank guarantee amounting to approximately Rs 22.12 lakh.

The earlier writ petition was thereafter disposed of by the High Court on October 17, 2023.

The petitioners have further pointed out that the tender itself contemplates infrastructure such as signboards, marking of parking lines and CCTV cameras at the designated parking sites. Their concern is that such arrangements should not be converted into a mechanism for controlling the general entry and movement of traffic throughout the mandi.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Suvir Sehgal and Justice Rajesh Gaur said that counsel for the petitioners submits that the parking area in Sector 26, mandi, comprises 10 parking locations, which have been specified in the tender document.

He apprehends that every person who enters the parking, even for picking up or dropping off passengers or for parking in the exempted area, will be issued a parking slip and would be forced to pay the parking fee.

Reference has also been made by him to the interim order dated February 3, 2022, whereby a similar issue was highlighted in an earlier petition before this Court.

While issuing notice of motion to the respondents, the Bench said that till the next date of hearing, the tender process shall not be finalised. The Bench adjourned the hearing for September 28.